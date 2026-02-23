Latest Weather Blog
Abraham steps down as No. 2 official at Centers for Disease Control, citing family obligations
ATLANTA — Dr. Ralph Abraham, a former Louisiana congressman, has resigned as principal deputy director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after just weeks on the job.
The CDC cited "unforeseen family obligations."
"It has been an honor to serve alongside the dedicated public health officials at the CDC and to support the agency's critical mission," Abraham said in a statement.
Abraham had been Louisiana's surgeon general before being named late last year to the No. 2 post at the CDC. As Louisiana's chief medical officer, he halted state Department of Health mass vaccination events that targeted illness outbreaks.
He also called COVID-19 vaccines "dangerous" despite their suppressing the 2020 pandemic. Also, despite studies showing they were ineffective, Abraham supported using the anti-malaria drug hydroxychlorquine and anti-parasitic ivermectin against the virus.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Trader Joe's issues recall after consumers find glass in fried rice products
-
St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office introduces new initiative investing in students
-
Survive, don't drive: Why calling 911 is the critical link in heart...
-
2une In Previews: Hondo Rodeo Festival coming to New Orleans with music,...
-
Family raising money for LSU Tiger Girl injured in car wreck