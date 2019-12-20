Raising Canes River Center transforms into winter wonderland for the holidays

BATON ROUGE- Just in time for the holidays, the Raising Canes River Center froze over as the ice skating tradition continues.

It took them just under two days to build the ice in order to be ready for opening day. They are telling attendees to make sure you pack a pair of socks, gloves, bandaids and be ready to skate.

The icy ring will be open to the public Friday, December 20th. The doors open at 6 p.m. for anyone wanting to glide on the ice.

In honor of their opening night, the Coca-Cola Santa Truck and ‘ole Saint Nicholas will be at the Raising Cane’s River Center.

They will be open December 20th up to January 5th.

For tickets or more information on ice skating, you can click here.