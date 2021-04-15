Raising Cane's founder launches new reality series; see the trailer here

Baton Rouge businessman and Raising Cane's founder Todd Graves has released a new reality series in which he helps restaurant owners struggling because of the pandemic.

Graves announced Thursday the new series 'Restaurant Recovery' is now streaming on Discovery+. In the show, Graves helps restaurant owners across the country who were at risk of losing everything when the coronavirus upended most businesses last year.

"Our sales since the pandemic started have actually gone up because of our drive-thrus," Graves said in a new teaser for the series. "I had to pay it forward."

The show will also feature guest appearances from stars like Shaquille O'Neal, Snoop Dogg, and Nelly.

You can watch the full trailer below.