Rain potential forces another change in Baton Rouge-area Mardi Gras parade plans; see new schedule

PORT ALLEN — Just like it did last weekend, the potential for a rainy weekend has forced another change in the Mardi Gras parade schedule for the Baton Rouge area.

The Krewe of Good Friends of the Oaks will roll at noon Sunday, two hours ahead of when it had been scheduled to begin. Rain chances are expected to increase Sunday morning and reach a peak Sunday afternoon.

""Although we know the weather can be unpredictable, we wanted to make a decision and communicate the time change as early as possible," the krewe said in an announcement Friday. "We will continue to monitor the forecast leading up to the parade. We will proceed rain or shine, but delay if heavy thunderstorms are in the area."

The remaining Mardi Gras parade schedule around Baton Rouge includes:

-Friday, 7 p.m.: Southdowns Parade starts on Perkins Road at Cloverdale Avenue.

-Saturday, noon: Spanish Town Parade starts on Spanish Town Road at 4th Avenue in downtown.

-Sunday, noon: Good Friends of the Oaks, Port Allen, starts on La. 1 at Oaks Avenue.

-Monday, 7 p.m.: Comogo, Plaquemine, rolls from St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church.

-Monday, 7 p.m.: Shenandoah Parade starts on Jones Creek Road and Tiger Bend Road and turns onto Shenandoah Avenue

-Tuesday, 11 a.m.: Community Center Parade, New Roads, starts near Rosenwald Elementary

-Tuesday, 2 p.m.: Lions Parade, New Roads, starts at the National Guard Armory.

Last weekend, the Krewe of Denham Springs moved up its parade by 2 hours but rolled in a little bit of rain anyway, and the Krewe of Orion moved its parade from Saturday to Sunday.

The Mystique parade canceled altogether last weekend, saying it couldn't find an alternate time.