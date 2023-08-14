Rain Ending Tonight, Then Conditions Improve Friday

Another Round of Rain Today

After a break in the showers this morning, another round of rain will make it's way through the capital region late Thursday morning and could last well into the afternoon hours. The culprit is the the same storm system that bought the moderate rains on Wednesday which lasted into the late evening hours before subsiding for several hours. A round of showers is expected as the backside of the system passes as it continues to track east giving much of the southeastern states a very wet day. No severe weather is expected as only light rain is contained within this last passing batch of showers. High temperature will on rise into the middle 50s this afternoon as the rain could continue through late this evening. Overnight lows will drop to near 40 degrees as the rains exit the regions leaving only clouds in it's wake. Clouds will begin to break up in the early morning hours on Friday, and it appears that abundant sunshine could be overspreading the region by the mid-morning hours. Expect cooler conditions on Friday as high temperatures will hang around the middle 50s and low will settle into the upper 30s overnight Friday night into Saturday morning.

The Extended Forecast into Christmas Day

Get ready for some gorgeous Christmas time weather, although we won't be seeing any snowfall or freezing temperatures this holiday season, all signs point to plenty of sunshine and dry conditions leading up to Christmas Day. High temps will start out in the low 60s on Thursday and finally round out near 70 degrees by Christmas Day, so make some plans to spend some time outdoors enjoying those Christmas presents.