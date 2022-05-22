71°
Latest Weather Blog
Raging car fire caught on video at Siegen Lane intersection
BATON ROUGE - A car burst into flames at a busy intersection during a downpour in Baton Rouge Saturday afternoon.
The fire was caught on video around 4:30 p.m. on Siegen Lane near Airline Highway. Emergency responders diverted traffic at the scene as firefighters worked to get the flames under control
Authorities said no one was hurt in the fire.
Trending News
It was not immediately clear what caused the vehicle to catch fire in the first place.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Waffle House shooting leaves teen dead, 2 others hurt in Ascension
-
Raging car fire caught on video at Siegen Lane intersection
-
Coast Guard rescues 7 people, dog from burning boat in gulf
-
False River shut down Saturday after deadly boating accident; person still missing
-
Video shows aftermath of triple shooting in Ascension
Sports Video
-
Southern baseball wins game one 21-2 over Alcorn
-
VIDEO: Former Saints and Tiger Devery Henderson talks about the difference between...
-
New NCAA rules tweak opens door for more SEC dominance
-
VIDEO: Devery Henderson Talk about Bluegrass Miracle and the Saints "Rebirth game"
-
VIDEO: Former Tigers and Saints receiver Devery Henderson talks with Corey Rholdon...