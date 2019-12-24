Raceland man arrested for negligent homicide in Lafourche Parish crash

RACELAND - Louisiana State Police say shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 23, troopers began investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that took the life of 60-year-old Gloria Lawson.

The incident took place on LA 308 North as 25-year-old Terrence Hadley Jr. of Raceland was traveling northbound in a 2018 Dodge Challenger and moved into a no-passing zone in an attempt to pass another northbound vehicle.

Hadley was traveling at a high rate of speed and struck a 2013 GMC Terrain head-on.

Lawson was an unrestrained passenger in the Terrain and suffered fatal injuries.

The driver, 54-year-old Jonelle Lawson, was properly restrained and suffered minor injuries. He was transported to University Medical Center in New Orleans by Acadian Ambulance Service.

Hadley was unrestrained and suffered moderate injuries. He was also transported to University Medical Center in New Orleans by Acadian Ambulance Service.

Hadley was released from the hospital early this morning and Troopers placed him under arrest for negligent homicide, vehicular negligent injuring, reckless operation of a vehicle, driving under suspension, no seat belt, passing in a no-passing zone, and general speed law. He was booked into the Lafourche Parish Jail on all charges. Impairment on the part of both drivers is unknown and toxicology reports are pending.

Police say the crash remains under investigation.