Queen Elizabeth 'reluctantly' cancels trip as doctors advise her to rest

Queen Elizabeth II has been advised to "rest for the next few days," meaning she must cancel a much-anticipated trip to Northern Ireland, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday.

The 95-year-old UK monarch was scheduled to accompany British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to a Thursday church service in the city of Armaghy, marking the centenary of partition and Northern Ireland's foundation.

But the palace says Queen Elizabeth is "reluctantly" heeding the advice of doctors and resting at Windsor Castle instead of making the trip.

According to CNN, the Queen's health concern is "not COVID-related."

"Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow," the Palace said.

"The Queen sends her warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland, and looks forward to visiting in the future," it added.

Queen Elizabeth began reigning in 1952 at 25 years of age and is now the world's longest-reigning monarch.