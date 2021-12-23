QB's Taysom Hill, and Trevor Siemian out with Covid; Ian Book to start for the Saints

NEW ORLEANS - COVID-19 is altering the Saints playbook for its Monday Night Football game next week.

It's forcing the team to starts its 4th quarterback of the year. Both Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian tested positive for coronavirus. That means rookie Ian Book will get his first start of his career.

Book was drafted by the Saints in the 4th round. He is Notre Dame's all time winningest quarterback. As of now the Saints backup QB is Alvin Kamara, but it is expected that the team will sign a QB before then.

The Saints need to beat the Dolphins to stay in the playoff race. New Orleans is currently tied for the final wildcard spot with Minnesota and Philadelphia.

The Saints face the Dolphins Monday night.