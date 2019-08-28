Pumps turned off at gas station near LSU after overnight fire

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge firefighters were called to extinguish a fire at a gas station near LSU overnight.

The fire was reported around 12:30 a.m. at the Circle K on Highland Road. The tanker truck driver told WBRZ a hose came loose from the truck at the same time a nearby car started its engine. It sparked a small fire that almost reached the tanker.

Once at the scene, firefighters turned off the pumps to prevent the fire from spreading.

The pumps at the gas station at the corner of Highland Road and East Chimes Street will remain turned off until they can be inspected by officials later in the day.