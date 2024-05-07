Public meetings gives community voice for expectations of next EBR superintendent

BATON ROUGE - As East Baton Rouge searches for its new superintendent, parents and teachers are getting involved through a series of public meetings.

Tuesday night at Liberty High School, the EBR community laid foundation for what folks expect with the next hire.

At the end of January former superintendent Sito Narcisse stepped down. Then the temporary replacement Adam Smith stepped up.

Parents say the next leader should be student focused and consistent.

School board president Carla Powell Lewis agrees. She says, as a parent, families should feel secured and empowered in the school they choose for their children.

“Whether or not we choose private education, or charter schools, or we choose traditional public schools, we need to feel secure in whatever choice we make,” Powell Lewis said.

The school board search and the group meetings are being conducted by the outside agency Cognia. The group is taking surveys and collecting data to assist in finding the best fit for the top job.