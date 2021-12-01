61°
Prosecutors will seek death penalty for accused Baton Rouge cop killer
BATON ROUGE - A man accused of killing two people, including a Baton Rouge police officer, during a deadly shooting spree last year could face death if convicted.
East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore told WBRZ on Wednesday that his office is pursuing the death penalty in Ronnie Kato's case.
Kato, 36, is accused of killing his girlfriend's step-father, Curtis Richardson, on April 26, 2020 then shooting two officers who tried to take him into custody later that same day. The shooting killed Lt. Glenn Hutto Jr. of BRPD.
Kato pleaded not guilty in October 2020. A trial date has not been set.
