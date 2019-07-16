Prosecutors: Former fraternity member on trial for hazing death previously set person's hair on fire

BATON ROUGE - Prosecutors filed a motion Tuesday asking the court to allow them to provide more evidence against a 21-year-old Matthew Naquin.

Naquin is currently on trial for the death of Max Gruver, an LSU fraternity pledge who died during a hazing ritual.

In the court filing, prosecutors say in September 2017 Naquin set a fellow fraternity member's hair on fire. Documents say it was an "unprovoked incident." The evidence will be used “to establish at trial proof of knowledge and absence of mistake or accident in disregarding the interest of his fellow fraternity brothers."

The most recent motion comes after Naquin's attorneys successfully appealed an earlier ruling preventing them from presenting allegations of Maxwell Gruver's substance abuse in the weeks before his death by alcohol poisoning during what authorities describe as a "hazing ritual."

The defense team asked to be allowed to present evidence of Gruver's excessive drinking and marijuana use, citing statements from then-fraternity members as evidence, but an appeals court ruled that such allegations could only be used as they relate to substance abuse on the day of Gruver's death.