Proposed Louisiana bill could eliminate parole for offenders in the future

BATON ROUGE - Some Louisiana legislators are pushing to remove parole for prisoners convicted after Aug. 1. Opponents say it will force people to stay in jail longer and cost tax payers more.

"Louisiana is the capital of incarceration in this nation, and parole helps us to reduce that prison population," said Donna Hamilton with the Capital Area Reentry Coalition. She does not support the bill.

State Rep. Debbie Vilio (R) from Jefferson Parish says by making prisoners stay their full sentences, it will lower recidivism.

"When I was a prosecutor and I stood before a jury, and I asked a jury to convict somebody for a life sentence, I told them, 'life means life in Louisiana,'" Rep. Vilio said.

The bill applies to those offenders convicted after Aug. 1. Despite passing in the House 70 to 33, there's push back from the conservative organization Right on Crime. Organization director Scott Peyton says tax payers could end up paying more, although an exact number is unclear.

"Whatever the price tag is, we're going to have to pay it to keep our community safe, but as a conservative, we also have to look at is this going to work," Peyton said.

Sixteen states in the county have similar legislation dealing with parole, but Peyton says only two of those states are actually ranked for their safety.

Donna Hamilton has worked with people who have gotten out of prison on parole. She says her organization helps formerly incarcerated people have direction.

"They are positive forces out there to do good in the community," Hamilton said.

Advocates against the special session on crime say the bills proposed are too reactive and don't actually prevent crime. Rep. Vilio says she's willing to meet in the middle to discuss crime prevention and community services.