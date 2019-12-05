Proposal would ban balloon releases on EBR Schools property

BATON ROUGE - A resolution being discussed by local school officials Thursday would ban the mass release of balloons on East Baton Rouge campuses.

The filing, submitted by school board member Dawn Collins, would ban the ceremonial release of helium balloons from East Baton Rouge School property in conjunction with any official school activity.

Many have criticized the practice of releasing balloons in mass due to the detrimental effects the balloons have on the environment when they eventually come back to the ground. Among the reasons listed for the ban are the waste of non-renewable helium and the "deadly effects on wildlife."

The resolution is set to appear at Thursday's meeting for the Committee of the Whole Meeting of the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board.

You can read the full proposal here.