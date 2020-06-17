89°
Proposal to limit qualified immunity for Louisiana officers fails in House

Wednesday, June 17 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - A push to limit the breadth of "qualified immunity" as a defense for officers in cases involving death or injury was snuffed out by lawmakers Wednesday.

House Bill 51 was voted down 7-9 by the House Committee on Civil Law and Procedure. The proposal would have mostly retained current law on qualified immunity but mandated that it not apply as a defense for claims of "wrongful death or physical injury caused by law enforcement officers."

The bill was spawned amid a nationwide push to limit such protections for officers in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police.

President Trump signed a bill Tuesday that he said would establish a database for tracking officers with a history of use-of-force complaints and generally encourage better police practices. However, the bill did not go as far as to remove qualified immunity protections, a move for which many Democrats had been calling.

