Latest Weather Blog
Property bills in EBR available soon, due January 31st
BATON ROUGE - If you live in East Baton Rouge Parish, you might have noticed your property bills are late.
Assessor Brian Wilson assures the bills are on their way, but they're late because about 41,000 homes had to be reassessed following the flood
"We had to go in and revalue all the flooded properties," he said.
In September, WBRZ followed two Baton Rouge tax assessors as they drove through flood damage neighborhoods, checking off one house at a time to confirm it had flood damage. As a result, the parish is about a month late producing the 2016 tax roll this year.
"We're getting information from FEMA, we got information from parish officials where debris pickup was, things of that nature that kind of helped us determine which properties flooded," said Wilson.
It was a mass appraisal. Wilson says any building that flooded in the parish was reduced by at least 35 percent.
Trending News
Property owners that flooded will see a reduction in their bill. They'll be available online at ebrso.org on December 15. While taxes are normally due by the end of the year, the sheriff's office says bills will be put in the mail January 1 and no interest or penalty will be charged until after January 31.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Port Allen family killed in out-of-state plane crash
-
Sylvia's Toys for Christmas in July Community Service Scholarships
-
Labor, supply chain issues to blame for security light fix backlog
-
Port Allen family killed in out-of-state plane crash
-
Lightning rods can protect your home from thunderstorm damage
Sports Video
-
Poll: LSU picked to finish 5th in SEC West
-
Southeastern picked as preseason favorites at Southland Media Days
-
Florida head coach Billy Napier taking what he learned from Louisiana to...
-
Alabama takes spotlight of day two of SEC Media Days
-
LSU Tigers run the show on Day 1 of SEC Media Days