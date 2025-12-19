After dream project foiled by contractor, volunteers step in to complete work

BAKER - After a woman's dream project was delayed by a contractor's incomplete job, she got a welcome surprise on Friday.

In October, 2 On Your Side took a tour of LaWanda Young's Baker home. She had recently discovered that her contractor was being untruthful and had falsified a receipt for materials. Her addition wasn't even close to being complete, and Young said most of it would need to be scraped and redone.

"I've been overwhelmed by it all," said Young.

In July, Young's son Justin was tragically killed in a single-vehicle car accident along with his girlfriend. His life was cut short at 21 years old. It was a dream of Young's and her late son's to build an addition onto their Baker home.

Young hired Kelvin Carey for the dream job.

"I trusted him, that's why he got away with all that money," she said.

Soon after her story was shared on WBRZ, a group of people reached out to help.

"Today is about a great celebration," said Tremaine Sterling of 29:11 Academy.

Sterling helped to assemble a village of people to complete the work on Young's home.

"They were saying they wanted to finish the work here, and they did just that," said Young.

On Friday morning, December 19, what would have been Justin's 22nd birthday, Young stepped into her new home addition for the first time. It had been furnished and decorated with artwork of her son. The sight brought tears to her eyes.

"He would have loved it, he would have brought his friends over and said 'I'm proud of you, mom,' and I'm proud of him; I've always been proud of him," said Young.

With her home project completed, Young is excited for her new beginning.

As for Kelvin Carey, there's a warrant out for his arrest.