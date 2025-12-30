The EBR Bob Pettit Basketball Tournament wraps up with championship game

BATON ROUGE - After a few days full of fun, the 2025 EBR Bob Pettit Basketball Tournament came to a close Monday evening at Baton Rouge Community College.

The day consisted of four games, with the championship game as the night cap.

Madison Prep and Woodlawn squared off in the final game of the tournament, and the Chargers dominated the second half to get the victory.

ALL SCORES FROM MONDAY:

Liberty 41, Belaire 31

Istrouma 62, Tara 55

Scotlandville 47, McKinley 40

Madison Prep 65, Woodlawn 49