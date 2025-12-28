68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU women's basketball dominates Alabama State to finish non-conference slate undefeated

3 hours 35 minutes 15 seconds ago Sunday, December 28 2025 Dec 28, 2025 December 28, 2025 4:58 PM December 28, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - The LSU women's basketball team ended their non-conference schedule with a dominant win over Alabama State Sunday.

The Tigers beat the Hornets 109-41 to improve to 14-0 this season, finishing their non-conference slate undefeated for the second straight season.

LSU had 27 steals in the game, leading to 28 fastbreak points. Five Tigers were in double figures, with Kate Koval leading the way with 23 points.

Trending News

The Tigers open conference play Thursday at the Maravich Center against No. 11 Kentucky. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days