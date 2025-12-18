Following Challenger theft, battle with insurance continues over customized wheelchair

ST. GABRIEL - Kristie Mascarella's Hellcat was stolen from her Iberville Parish home in May. Inside that car was her custom wheelchair. Ever since, she has been in a battle with insurance, trying to replace the chair.

"It seems like I just keep getting the run around," Mascarella said.

It was just days ago that Mascarella received a letter in the mail from Humana explaining why the cost of the chair hadn't been approved yet. It's been months since she first started working through the claims process, and she still doesn't know whether or not her custom LSU wheelchair will be replaced and paid for by insurance.

Mascarella's 2016 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat was her dream car. She saved up to make it special, detailing it black and red. It was equipped with hand controls to accommodate her needs.

"I was born with Spina Bifida, I've kind of had one challenge after the other; I've been in a wheelchair my whole life," she said.

Insurance cut her a check, and she was able to purchase a used vehicle to get her to and from work. A new wheelchair will cost about $19,000 and it's been a little tougher getting it replaced.

"I had to prove that I needed to be in a wheelchair," Mascarella said.

Since the theft, Mascarella has worked to acquire the necessary documentation needed by Humana to prove her need. Last week, Humana let her know that the facility she has been working with to design her new chair is out of network.

"I would have to start completely over," she said.

Her backup chair, which she has been using since the theft, is in rough shape.

"I'm having to baby this chair because I don't know when I'll have another," Mascarella said.

Back to the Hellcat - it was found stripped for parts in a tow yard days after it had been stolen. Two teens, Jaron Collins and Jereme Thomas, have been arrested in connection with the theft. A third teen, Calvin James, has not been taken into custody.

Mascarella continues to see her stolen car's parts on other vehicles around the Baton Rouge area. One of the car doors, identified with her VIN, was listed for sale on Facebook marketplace.

"They are taking pictures of the parts of my car with the VIN on it, and the police haven't done a thing about it," she said.

The custom wheelchair is nowhere to be found. Mascarella has filed an appeal with Humana. A GoFundMe to assist with the costs remains open.