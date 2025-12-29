LSU K9 retires after 11 years of service

BATON ROUGE — After 11 years of service, Laika the K9 is officially retiring, according to the LSU Police Department.

Laika served the LSU community alongside her handler, Lt. Shows. Together, the team completed more than 300 sweeps, responded to bomb threats on and off LSU's campus and supported local law enforcement.

The duo also interacted with the community through demonstrations and outreach events with various schools, churches and child care centers. The pair also earned first place in the United States Police Canine Association Region 10 trials in 2023 and 2024.

"Laika has been a trusted partner, protector and an essential part of the LSU community," LSUPD wrote in a post.

While Laika is retiring, Lt. Shows will continue to serve the LSU community as a Patrol Shift Lieutenant, where he will lead and mentor a team of officers.