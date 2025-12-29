Hammond man arrested for allegedly selling crack cocaine while on federal probation

HAMMOND - The Hammond Police Department arrested a man following an investigation for allegedly distributing crack cocaine while on federal probation.

The department, along with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, began an investigation into 43-year-old Gelvin Jennings of Hammond on Dec. 29 after suspecting him of allegedly selling crack cocaine and possibly heroin.

During the investigation, detectives allegedly purchased crack from Jennings and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

On Dec. 17, detectives searched Jennings' residence, where they allegedly located numerous items used in the distribution of drugs, including multiple digital scales, a razor blade with suspected crack cocaine residue, fiber powder, baking soda and $11,000 in Jennings' truck wrapped in grocery bags hidden inside a compartment.

Jennings' son, Galvin Stevenson, 19, was at the residence at the time of the search.

Detectives discovered two guns, one of which belonged to Stevenson, as well as marijuana belonging to the teen. Detectives later learned that Stevenson was out on bond for possession of a firearm and illegal narcotics.

Jennings turned himself in to the Hammond Police Department, where he was booked and later transported to the Tangipahoa Parish Jail.