Baton Rouge General's Birth Center releases top baby names of 2025

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge General's Birth Center released the ten most popular baby names for newborns this year, along with other baby name trends.

BRG's top girl names for 2025 are:

1. Olivia

2. Nora

3. Evelyn

4. Ivy

5. Kennedi/Kennedy

The top boy names for the year are:

1. Elijah

2. John

3. Henry

4. Walker

5. Eric

Olivia is not only the top girl name for BRG but is also the top name nationally. Elijah remains the top name for boys for the second year and is the eighth most popular name in the country.

Other naming trends for the hospital included 77% of babies having a first name that no other baby born at the hospital this year shared.

Nine percent of babies born at the hospital were Jr., Sr., III, etc., had creative name spelling, or had names containing an apostrophe.

Eight percent of boys also had clear biblical names, while 8% of girls had a name relating to flowers.