Special election taking place in February for five open seats in the Louisiana Legislature

BATON ROUGE - A special election is taking place to fill open seats in the Louisiana Legislature after several lawmakers left their positions earlier this fall.

The election, taking place on Feb. 7, will fill four open seats in the Louisiana House and one in the Louisiana Senate.

Two candidates from District 60, which includes Assumption and Iberville parishes, will be running for the seats.

Democrat Chasity Verret Martinez from the Iberville Parish Council and Republican Brad Daigle from the Greater Baton Rouge Port Commission will face each other for the seat, which became open after Chad Brown resigned as state representative following his appointment as commissioner of the Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control.

Iberville Parish Council member Raheem Pierce, a democrat, was originally in the running for the seat but dropped out of the race on Monday.

The deadline to register for in-person voting is Jan. 7, with early voting taking place from Jan. 24 to 31 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The polls on election day will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Other special elections taking place on Feb. 7 include three in the New Orleans area and one in the Lake Charles area.