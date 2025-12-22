Outstanding balance owed by previous tenant prevents power from being turned on

BATON ROUGE - All Cleveland Parks wants to know is what it has to do with him. It's something he's been asking Entergy over and over again since a large utility bill stands between him and getting his power connected.

"It's not my bill," Parks said.

Several weeks ago, Parks signed a lease to own contract for a home off of Sherwood Forest Boulevard. He first contacted the water company to get his water turned on, then he called Entergy. At first, Parks said Entergy scheduled an appointment to visit his home and turn on his power. When they didn't show up, Parks called the electric company to learn that there was an outstanding balance owed at the address.

Parks has been saddled with a $3,500 electric bill under the previous tenant's name. He's since learned that person died in a car wreck earlier this year. It's a balance Parks doesn't think he should have to pay.

"That makes as much sense as going to the grocery store and someone in front of you does all their checking out and you have to pay for it," he said.

Since he's moved in, Parks has spent a lot of time on the phone with Entergy trying to get his electricity turned on. In the meantime, he's unable to enjoy his new home to its full extent.

"I wouldn't think Entergy would hold us liable for something we had nothing to do with," he said.

WBRZ has been in contact with Entergy about this situation for a week and it is not resolved.