West Feliciana Office of Homeland Security to send Wireless Emergency Alert test on Tuesday morning

SAINT FRANCISVILLE — The West Feliciana Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness will send a Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) test message on Tuesday morning using the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS).

The message will read "Test, Test, Test. This is a test of our IPAWS alerting system. Please disregard"

There will be one test time and location, which is 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 30, at the Emergency Operations Center on West Feliciana Parkway.

IPAWS is the Federal Emergency Management Agency's system used to distribute alert and warning messages in the case of a natural or man-made disaster. This is the same system used for Amber Alerts, National Weather Service Alerts and Silver Alerts.

The test will assess the operational readiness of the IPAWS infrastructure for the distribution of emergency messages and determine where, if any, improvements are needed.