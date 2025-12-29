State Police announce safety measures, heightened security for New Year's Eve in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Ahead of the one-year anniversary of the terrorist attack on Bourbon Street that killed 14, Louisiana State Police has announced heightened safety measures for New Year's Eve celebrations in New Orleans, similar to the security implemented during other big events in the city this year.

LSP said agencies providing law enforcement support include New Orleans Police, the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

The Louisiana National Guard will also help maintain the French Quarter Enhanced Security Zone, which stretches from Canal Street to St. Ann Street, between Royal and Dauphine streets.

LSP has implemented the following rules for the FQESZ:

- No vehicles except for emergency purposes

- No backpack coolers or ice chests

- Bags larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches are discouraged and subject to search

- Visitors staying at hotels on Bourbon Street should use either the Royal or Dauphine Street entrance; if either of those is unavailable, visitors can enter with their luggage at the nearest barrier or cross street, but must provide ID and proof of hotel reservation

- Anyone who refuses a search will not be allowed in the FQESZ

State Police also reminded drone pilots that the Federal Aviation Administration has issued a Temporary Flight Restriction for Unmanned Aircraft Systems in New Orleans from 2 p.m. on New Year's Eve through 4 a.m. on New Year's Day, and again from 6 p.m. through one after the end of the Sugar Bowl.

LSP asks revelers to watch out for signs of terrorism, including surveillance, information gathering, testing security, acquiring supplies, suspicious behavior and deploying assets.

Tips, photos and information can be shared with law enforcement through the "See Something, Send Something" app.