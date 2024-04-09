Prom safety event aims to equip students with skills for success

BATON ROUGE - Students at Capitol High School were taught how to conduct themselves the "Old School" way, with lessons in etiquette ahead of prom season.

Hosted by Leadership Baton Rouge in conjunction with Louisiana State Police, N.O.B.L.E, the Butterfly Society, and EBR Schools, the second-annual Prom Safety event aims to build a better future in the community. Students were lectured on a variety of topics including proper table manners, dating violence and how to interact with law enforcement.

"Having etiquette is a good decision. Having a good relationship is a good decision. Being respectful with police is a good decision," Brandon Kelly, Chair of Leadership BR Alumni, said.

Organizers like Kelly believe the key to success begins with investing time and effort into young adults. With the program, he hopes to send the students into the rest of their lives with the building blocks of success.

"We've seen where we had incidents involving our youth and juveniles making decisions that causes us to pause and ask, what happened and how did we get here? And so as we're reminded of that it only speaks to the fact that we have to do more," Lt. James Jefferson III, said.

Leaders of the event hope the amount of participants will grow each year.