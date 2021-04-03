56°
PROGRAMMING: News 2 at 10p.m. will air on WBRZ+, rebroadcast later on Channel 2
BATON ROUGE – Due to ABC’s broadcast of The 10 Commandments, WBRZ News 2 at 10 p.m. will broadcast live on time on WBRZ+ Saturday night.
Viewers can tune in to WBRZ+ on Cox cable channel 11, Eatel channel 2, or TV antenna 2.2.
Click here to stream WBRZ+ live.
News 2 at 10 p.m. will return to WBRZ Channel 2 after The 10 Commandments is over at 11:45 p.m.
