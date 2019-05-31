Principal resigns after arrest at DC strip club during student field trip

WASHINGTON DC -- The principal of a Catholic school in Port Allen was arrested Thursday at a strip club in Washington DC while on a school trip.

Students and chaperones from Holy Family School are still on the field trip to the nation's capital as of Friday afternoon.

Michael Comeau was arrested on public intoxication after allegedly refusing to pay his tab at Archibald's Gentleman's Club on K Street, according to police records.

When officers arrived, Comeau was standing in the street, police say. The person who called police also said Comeau had grabbed him by the collar.

Police asked Comeau repeatedly to get out of the street, but he refused, police reports say.

The Baton Rouge Diocese released a statement Friday saying Comeau had submitted his resignation.

"The Diocese of Baton Rouge confirmed today that Michael Comeau, principal at Holy Family School in Port Allen, was arrested on May 30 while on a school sponsored trip to Washington, DC. The incident occurred when the students on the trip were in their hotel rooms for the evening under the supervision of other chaperones. Mr. Comeau had been principal of Holy Family School for five years and prior to that time had served in public education in the surrounding area. Mr. Comeau has submitted his resignation as principal and an interim principal will be appointed."

The Brusly Police Chief Johnathan Lefeaux also confirmed Comeau was a reserve officer with the department for about six months. He resigned via text Friday morning.