Price Check: wheelchair tennis
Baton Rouge - The Hallowheel tennis tournament wrapped up yesterday in Baton Rouge with another successful turnout.
All proceeds from the tournament go to fund the Cajun Classic pro wheelchair tournament in the spring.
Sports 2's Chris Price offered his thoughts on the spirit of wheelchair tennis and his admiration for the athletes in this week's Price Check.
