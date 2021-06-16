Previous FEMA assistance won't affect eligibility for survivors of severe storms, tornadoes and flooding

Image of person registering with FEMA.

BATON ROUGE - According to a Friday, June 4 news release from FEMA, even if you registered for federal assistance because you suffered damage from the 2020 hurricanes or the winter storms, you must re-register for assistance if you incurred more damage from the May 17-21 severe storms, tornadoes and flooding.

Eligibility for individual federal assistance is assessed separately for each disaster.

Survivors in Ascension, Calcasieu, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, and Lafayette parishes may be eligible for FEMA grants to help with their recovery, including help for uninsured and underinsured damage and losses. Aid may also include rental assistance, home repair or replacement and other disaster-related needs such as childcare, medical and dental expenses.

If you have a homeowner’s or flood insurance policy, take photos of the damage and file your insurance claim immediately before applying for disaster assistance. The faster you file, the faster your recovery can begin.

Register for assistance after losses from May 17-21 severe storms, tornadoes and flooding by:

-Going online at DisasterAssistance.gov

-Downloading the FEMA app

-Calling 800-621-3362 or TTY 800-462-7585

Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, InnoCaption or CapTel should alert FEMA as to the specific number assigned to that service.

For the latest information on severe storms, tornadoes and flooding visit fema.gov/disaster/4606. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6.