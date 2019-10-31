President Trump visiting Louisiana next week ahead of runoff election

MONROE - President Donald Trump will be in north Louisiana next week as Republican challenger Eddie Rispone tries to unseat Governor John Bel Edwards.

Rep. Ralph Abraham, another gubernatorial hopeful until the initial Oct. 12 election, confirmed Thursday that the president would be in Monroe ahead of the Nov. 16 runoff election.

I appreciate @realDonaldTrump making the time to visit Monroe next week. The people of Louisiana's 5th District love their President and support him all the way. His visit to northeast Louisiana will be a historic moment this region will never forget. https://t.co/dZhllqZSLY — Rep. Ralph Abraham (@RepAbraham) October 31, 2019

The president will rally supporters at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Monroe Civic Center. Information about how to attend is posted HERE.