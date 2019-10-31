54°
President Trump visiting Louisiana next week ahead of runoff election

Thursday, October 31 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

MONROE - President Donald Trump will be in north Louisiana next week as Republican challenger Eddie Rispone tries to unseat Governor John Bel Edwards.

Rep. Ralph Abraham, another gubernatorial hopeful until the initial Oct. 12 election, confirmed Thursday that the president would be in Monroe ahead of the Nov. 16 runoff election.

The president will rally supporters at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Monroe Civic Center.  Information about how to attend is posted HERE.

