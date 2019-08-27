President Trump approves major disaster declaration for parishes affected by Hurricane Barry

BATON ROUGE - President Donald Trump has approved his request for a Major Disaster Declaration for several Louisiana parishes that sustained damage caused by Hurricane Barry.

Governor John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday that numerous parishes affected by the storm will receive assistance. Those parishes include Allen, Iberia, Lafourche, Plaquemines, St. Mary, Terrebonne, and Vermillion Parishes for all categories of Public Assistance.

Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Jefferson, Orleans, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. John the Baptist, Tangipahoa, and West Feliciana Parishes for debris removal and emergency protective measures (Categories A and B), including direct federal assistance.

Additional parishes may be added to the list as assessment work is completed and reviewed.

The Public Assistance categories are as follows:

• Category A: Debris Removal.

• Category B: Emergency Protective Measures.

• Category C: Roads and Bridges.

• Category D: Water Control Facilities.

• Category E: Buildings and Equipment.

• Category F: Utilities.

• Category G: Parks, Recreational Facilities and Other Items

Summary of Hazard Mitigation (Assistance for actions taken to prevent or reduce long term risk to life and property from natural hazards):

All areas in the state of Louisiana are eligible for assistance under the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.

There was no request for Individual Assistance because damage assessment data did not indicate it was warranted.