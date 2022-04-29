President tours flood ravaged areas, snaps selfies with flood victims

ZACHARY - People in the Castle Place Subdivision in Zachary received a high profile visitor to their subdivision Tuesday.

President Obama shook hands with flood victims and offered them words of encouragement during a three-hour visit to the flood ravaged region.

Tamika Bennett's home filled with nearly four feet of water during the peak of the disaster. As reality set in this morning, she became emotional.

"I came over for my adjuster to meet me to view the house," Bennett said. "While I was waiting, I sat in my car and broke down. Today was the first day I cried since this happened."

Not long after that moment, she got an uplifting message from the most powerful man in the world. She even got to snap a selfie with the President.

"He gave me two hugs and encouraged me and told me to apply for everything," Bennett said. "If I need more assistance to contact someone to get the help we need."

Linda Furnandez also got to meet him. She's a widow who lost her daughter last month. Now, she's dealing with yet another tragedy.

Down the street on Plank Road, Linda Heard gave her mind a break after removing 60 years of sentimental items from her childhood home.

"I forgot all about the debris and the water," Heard said. "When I saw my president pass by me in front of my door, and i'm just loving it. I'm so full I never thought I see him and I've been here 60 years."

From Zachary to Baker, the stories of devastation are much of the same. James Hilton lost everything in his home of 35 years, including a century old Ford Model T that was fully restored and parked in his garage.

"We're just thankful for all of the help from family and friends," Hilton said.

Although some have questioned why President Obama waited a week to come to our community, many people were just happy to see him and the pledge from the feds to help this entire area.

"I understand that everyone is frustrated," Bennett said. "He has a job to do. We all have a job to do. He came and showed encouragement, and we need to be positive at this time when we are all really down."

As of this afternoon, nearly 115,000 people have applied for FEMA Assistance.