President Biden to visit New Orleans, Lake Charles to promote infrastructure plan

President Joe Biden announced he will be coming to Louisiana on Thursday to promote his plan latest infrastructure plan, according to the White House.

The president will make stops in New Orleans and Lake Charles. His plan includes policy to improve the country's bridges, highways, ports, and other projects.

While in New Orleans, President Biden is likely to address the aging interstate 10 overpass above Claiborne Avenue, laying out a proposal to remove it.