Pre-trial conference set for man accused in high-profile child sex crimes case

LIVINGSTON PARISH - A pre-trial hearing is set for Monday for a man accused in a high-profile case involving sex crimes against children, most notably the alleged serving of treats filled with his bodily fluid to children.

Dennis Perkins—a former Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office deputy—and his wife Cynthia—a former middle school teacher—were arrested in November 2019 for a combined 150 counts of sex crimes.

In May, Perkins was able to delay his pre-trial hearing from May 2022 until October 2022, which was then delayed again until Jan. 3.

During the course of the investigation, Perkins' defense attorney Jarrett Ambeau said that two hard drives were stolen from the Perkins home.

Ambeau said there are more than 317 videos and 2,601 pictures that prosecutors have in their possession. He said it wasn't until April 29 that just 67 of those videos were delivered to him, almost two and a half years after Perkins was arrested.

Among that evidence is a video of Perkins allegedly lacing treats with his bodily fluids and serving them to school children. Ambeau claims the pastries seen in that video are not the same ones that were fed to the children.

"If there are also then videos of people eating the cakes that they claim is tainted with this biological fluid, then we should have that in our possession so that we can show the jury... 'These are the cakes that they claim biological fluid was added to. This is the cake people are eating, and it's clear they're not the same,'" Ambeau explained. "In the attorney general's own narrative report, they admit that it's not clear that it's the same. They admit it but then want to claim somehow that those videos aren't favorable to us. That's not how it works."

Perkins' pre-trial hearing is set for Monday at 10:30 a.m.. This is a developing story.