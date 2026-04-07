Teenager among 3 people dead after car crashes into pole along River Road near L'Auberge

BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish coroner said Tuesday that a third person had died after a crash along River Road near the L'Auberge Casino. Two people, including a 15-year-old, died at the scene.

First responders said that, around 8:40 p.m. Monday, a vehicle crashed into a power pole along River Road near Gardere Lane and L’Auberge Crossing.

WBRZ previously reported that two people inside the vehicle were reported dead, but one occupant was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Their condition worsened and they were pronounced dead several hours later, the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office said.

East Baton Rouge Parish deputies said Zacariah Johnson, 20, and Marqies Duncan Jr., 15, died Monday night. The third victim is a 30-year-old man, but his identity has not been released while deputies seek his relatives.