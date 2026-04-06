Hello Kitty Cafe Truck to visit the Mall of Louisiana

BATON ROUGE — The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be passing through Louisiana in April.

The truck plans to make two stops in the state. The cafe will be open at the Lakeside Shopping Center in New Orleans on April 11 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and at the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge on April 18 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Visitors will be treated to Hello Kitty-themed sweets and treats.