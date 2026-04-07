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WATCH: BRFD investigating early morning fire at vacant Convention Street home as arson
BATON ROUGE — An early Tuesday morning fire at a home along Convention Street is being investigated as arson, investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department said.
The fire in the vacant home started around 4:42 a.m., with firefighters responding shortly afterwards. Crews arrived to find the home fully overtaken by flames, with the fire threatening a neighboring home.
Firefighters put out the fire by 5:13 a.m. and said it only caused superficial damage to the outside of the neighboring home.
The vacant home was ruled a total loss, but no one was inside the home at the time of the fire.
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