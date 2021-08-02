Latest Weather Blog
Prairieville man wanted for multiple felonies left scene of deadly crash Monday morning
PRAIRIEVILLE - State troopers are asking for the public's help in finding a fugitive who is wanted for multiple felonies.
Louisiana State Police said they are searching for 26-year-old Levi Mitchell from Prairieville.
Deputies say August 2 around 11:30 a.m. Mitchell fled the scene of a deadly crash in Gonzalez on Coon Trap Road. Deputies reported Mitchell was driving with 35-year-old Jasy Hunt of Gonzales when he crossed the center line and hit a box truck head-on.
Hunt died in the crash. Deputies said she was not wearing her seatbelt.
Deputies said Mitchell is wanted for vehicular homicide, aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation of a vehicle, aggravated obstruction of highway commerce, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, simple criminal damage of property and illegal possession of stolen things.
If you see Mitchell please contact Louisiana State Police Troop A at (225) 754-8500.
