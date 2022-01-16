40°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Prairieville man hit by car, killed while riding motorcycle on Highway 73

Sunday, January 16 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

PRAIRIEVILLE - A man was run-over and died after losing control of his motorcycle along Highway 73 Saturday night.

Louisiana State Police said 57-year-old Roger Brumfield of Prairieville was making a turn from Prairie Drive onto Highway 73 around 8 p.m. when he lost control and was thrown from the motorcycle.

Troopers said Brumfield was hit by an on-coming car after he was ejected. Brumfield died at the scene.

No more information was immediately available.

