Prairieville man arrested after selling child porn to undercover detective

PRAIRIEVILLE - Sheriff’s deputies from Plaquemines Parish say they arrested a Prairieville man for distributing child pornography to an undercover detective.

34-year-old Justin Landry was arrested last Friday at his Prairieville home by members of the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Landry was taken into custody by the task force after they served a search warrant at his residence and discovered evidence connecting him to the crime.

Sheriff Greco said, “The Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office is committed to catching those individuals who believe it is acceptable to take advantage of young, innocent victims. We will remain proactive in our undercover operations and effectively work with our law enforcement partners. Our investigators will utilize every resource at our disposal to catch those who have no regard about victimizing children.”

The undercover operation and ensuing investigation into Landry began back in October as he was suspected of distributing child pornography.

Deputies examined files obtained from Landry, and they determined that the images did in fact contain images of what appeared to be pornography involving juveniles. Investigators discovered that the child pornography was transmitted over the internet from Landry’s home, located on Beech Street in Prairieville.

Early on the morning of Nov. 13, members of the ICAC Task Force executed a search warrant at Landry’s home. He was located at the residence and told investigators that for the past two years he has searched for and downloaded child porn from the internet. He confessed that the youngest victim he had downloaded was an infant and told investigators that he has a fetish for infants engaged in sexual intercourse.

Landry’s computer was seized as evidence, and it will undergo thorough forensic examination by the AG’s Office’s Cyber Crime Unit. Due to the ages of the victims involved, Landry’s case may be referred to Federal authorities for prosecution.

Landry was taken to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office Jail where he was booked on 15 counts of distribution of child pornography and as a fugitive from Plaquemines Parish for one count of distribution of child pornography.

He remains in custody of the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at this time and will be transported to Plaquemines Parish at a later time.

If convicted, Landry faces up to 20 years in prison for each count of pornography involving juveniles.