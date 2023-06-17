Prairieville man arrested after ramming his car into daiquiri shop Friday night, third DWI arrest on record

GONZALES - On Friday night, security cameras at Tiger Tavern Daiquiris in Gonzales caught video of a truck quickly backing up from the parking lot into the front of the store.

Video shows multiple people outside of the bar standing around before sprinting inside. One person was hurt and the door was broken.

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputies arrested 32-year-old Micca Dotson from Prairieville. Deputies said Dotson blew three times the legal limit and this is his third DWI.

Dotson was booked with third offense DWI, hit and run, reckless operation, aggravated criminal damage to property, disturbing the peace and vehicular negligent injuring.