Prairieville chef wins Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off, will represent the state in August national cook-off
LAKE CHARLES - A Prairieville chef beat 11 other chefs from around the state to win the Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off.
The cook-off was held on June 27 in Lake Charles, and Chef Owen Hohl of Prairieville's Hot Tails claimed the top prize with his plantain scaled grouper.
This was Hohl's first time competing in the cook-off. His first duty as the reigning champ will be to represent Louisiana in the Great American Seafood Cook-Off in New Orleans in August.
“This is so exciting to have one of our local chefs win this title and not only represent Louisiana but Ascension Parish as well,” said Tracy Browning, Executive Director at Ascension Parish Tourism Commission.
