Powerful winter storm system brings snow, strong wind gusts to New England area

NEW YORK - Winter may not have officially started, but much of the U.S.'s New England area is being bombarded by a powerful winter storm system.

A major winter storm will continue to impact the Northeast U.S. into Thursday... pic.twitter.com/8YDWPQjAqN — National Weather Service (@NWS) December 17, 2020

According to CNN, heavy snowfall has caused deadly road conditions in northeast states such as Virginia and Pennsylvania.

Virginia State Police reported the death of a 19-year-old named Brannagan K. Locklear who was involved in a Pulaski area collision after his vehicle ran off the side of the highway, struck an embankment, and overturned.

A similar tragedy unfolded on a Pennsylvania roadway that was covered in snow, when two people were killed and multiple others were injured. Local officials say the multi-vehicle crash involved 30 to 60 vehicles on Interstate 80 in Clinton County.

According to CNN, parts of central Pennsylvania were blanketed with well over a foot of snow, with the highest amount reported in Wellsboro at a whopping 18.8 inches.

In New York City's Central Park, there were more than six inches of snow and sleet early Thursday morning, and the storm halted transportation systems across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

While NJ Transit said some bus and rail services would remain suspended Thursday morning, the New York City Ferry also informed the public of a delayed start Thursday, saying it would not operate during morning rush hours "while crews work to ensure rider safety on landings."

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, likewise, announced all school buildings would be closed Thursday and in-person learning was canceled.

"I know we all grew up with the excitement of snow days, but this year is different," he wrote on Twitter Wednesday. "Tomorrow will be a FULL REMOTE learning day for our students."

With a powerful winter storm on the way, we're going to CANCEL in-person learning for @NYCSchools on Thursday, December 17.



I know we all grew up with the excitement of snow days, but this year is different. Tomorrow will be a FULL REMOTE learning day for our students. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) December 16, 2020

In addition to excessive snowfall, locations from Delaware to New Jersey were also impacted by strong wind gusts, of about 55 to 65 mph, that caused minor damage, CNN reports.

According to The Associated Press, U.S. health officials say they don't expect the winter storm to disrupt vaccine distribution to impacted areas.

Shipments of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine began making their way to the northeast states on Monday.