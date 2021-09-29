74°
Power restored at EBR School Board office after hours-long outage Wednesday

1 hour 20 minutes 30 seconds ago Wednesday, September 29 2021 Sep 29, 2021 September 29, 2021 12:43 PM September 29, 2021 in News
Source: news@wbrz.com
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge school system's central office on South Foster Drive lost power Wednesday morning.

The main office for EBR schools spent much of the morning without electricity or phone services. The school system announced around 12:30 that power had finally been restored.

School officials said the outage was caused by equipment damage.

