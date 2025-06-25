76°
Power outage impacting traffic signals

Wednesday, June 25 2025
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Entergy is reporting an outage that is impacting traffic lights along Government Street and Florida Street.

There is no information on the cause of the outage at this time.  

