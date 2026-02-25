72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Traffic backed up on I-110 southbound after airboat falls off trailer

BATON ROUGE — Traffic is backed up on I-110 southbound near the Governor's Mansion after an airboat fell off a trailer while driving on the interstate.

Congestion is backed up to around Scenic Highway. 

Traffic cameras show traffic slowed down, but the boat itself is not in view. 

